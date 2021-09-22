CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Report: Pilot in deadly balloon crash had drugs in system

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMMDm_0c4ciEeQ00
Deadly Balloon Crash FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque, N.M. A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows the pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in New Mexico in June had marijuana and cocaine in his system. Pilot Nicholas Meleski died along with his four passengers after the balloon was seen descending in the sky above Albuquerque. It hit power lines on the way down before crashing into a busy intersection. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File) (Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows the pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in New Mexico in June had marijuana and cocaine in his system.

Pilot Nicholas Meleski died along with his four passengers after the balloon descended in the sky above Albuquerque, hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection.

Meleski's family told Albuquerque station KOB-TV that they are evaluating a copy of the toxicology report and asking for privacy.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the report.

The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to rule on the cause of the June 26 crash. While the board hasn't provided much insight into why the balloon collided with power lines, a preliminary report issued in July detailed the moments leading up the crash as seen from surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

Witnesses also told investigators that the balloon's envelop separated from the basket after hitting the power lines and floated away. It was found a couple miles south of the crash site.

The passengers killed in the crash were Mary Martinez, her husband Martin and their friends Susan and John Montoya.

Martin Martinez worked for years as an Albuquerque police officer and later as an officer with the Albuquerque school district. Mary Martinez, a mother of two, was a volunteer and loved to help people. Susan Montoya was an assistant school principal and her husband worked with special education students.

Federal officials said the balloon crash was the deadliest recorded in New Mexico's history and the second deadliest in the U.S. since 2016. New Mexico is home to an annual international balloon fiesta that draws hundreds of pilots and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world every October.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOB-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Investigators seek cause of deadly Montana train derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — Federal investigators are seeking the cause of an Amtrak train derailment near a switch on tracks in the middle of vast farmland in far northern Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized over the weekend. The westbound Empire Builder was traveling from Chicago...
MONTANA STATE
WOKV

A look at recent Amtrak accidents

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people aboard the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle. The train, carrying about 141 passengers and a crew of 16, left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near...
TRAFFIC
WOKV

The Latest: Report: Washington state trooper dies from virus

SEATTLE — A Washington state trooper who helped develop the agency’s use of drones has died after a battle with COVID-19 contracted on duty. The Washington State Patrol said Detective Eric Gunderson died Sunday surrounded by his family and friends. He was 38. Gunderson frequently traveled around the country to speak about the state patrol’s use of drones.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of...
HOLBROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
WOKV

California woman facing arson charges in devastating Fawn Fire

PALO ALTO, Calif. — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of sparking the Fawn Fire in northern California that has scorched nearly 9,000 acres across Shasta County since Wednesday. Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto was arrested Wednesday after the fire ignited in the Mountain Gate area near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Haunted house worker in Ohio stabs boy, 11, in foot

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio haunted house worker admitted to authorities he suffered a lapse in judgment when he brought a bowie knife from home to give patrons a little real-life scare, but his realization came a little late for one unlucky thrill seeker. According to WBNS, police in Berea...
OHIO STATE
WOKV

End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing Kentucky patient’s medication

PADUCAH, Ky. — A 43-year-old caretaker is accused of stealing pain medication from a Kentucky patient, authorities said. Megan Hutcheson, of Paducah, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Power Lines#Hot Air Balloon#Accident#Kob Tv
WOKV

Wisconsin 1st-grader out of coma after lawnmower accident

A Wisconsin first-grader who was hit in the head by a rock propelled by a lawnmower at his school has emerged from a coma and is eating, family members said. Alex Hook, 6, was in a medically induced coma after he was hit Sept. 10 while at recess at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

98-year-old World War II veteran from Florida enjoys vintage biplane flight

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 98-year-old World War II veteran took to the air on Saturday, flying in a biplane that was used to train pilots 80 years ago. Walter Alesi, an Ohio native who retired to Florida 48 years ago, flew in the front seat of a Boeing Stearman biplane, an aircraft used to train pilots during World War II, TCPalm.com reported.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Louisville woman admits to shooting man, hiding him inside crawl space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman admitted to killing a man and then hiding his body in the crawl space of a suburban Louisville home, authorities said. Sara McQuilling, 40, of Louisville, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile, WLKY reported.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
WOKV

In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

CIUDAD ACUÑA, México — (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been...
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends...
HOLBROOK, NY
WOKV

Colorado boy, 12, kayaks to school to sidestep bus driver shortage

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A resourceful middle school student in Colorado had no intentions of allowing a nationwide bus driver shortage to interfere with his education. “I’m always looking for new adventures, and I’m always trying to do cool stuff that I’ll remember,” Josh Smith, 12, told the Summit Daily. True...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy