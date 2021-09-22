Entertainment the week of Sept. 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at what’s happening in our region the week of Sept. 13. Ice Dance International will be making its way back to the Stowe area Monday, Sept. 13. Spruce Peak Performing Arts announced that the crew will be in town for a week. Enough time to sharpen their skates, get in some practice, and even put on a show. The performance will take place Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Guests can expect to see some new skills at the show. Afterward, guests will have a chance to lace up their own skates for a free skate with dancers. Tickets to the show are $10 for children, $20 for adults, with additional VIP and Sponsorship experiences available starting at $75.

STOWE, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO