CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Entertainment the week of Sept. 23

By Insider Staff
theconcordinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m. Eaglemania at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $35-plis. Blaggards with the Outsiders Punkabilly Rebels at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15-plis. Technical Difficulties at Area 23 at 8 p.m. Old Tom and the Lookouts at SHARA...

www.theconcordinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theconcordinsider.com

Capital Arts Fest returns for fifth year

The fifth annual Capital Arts Fest will be the biggest celebration of art and culture that the Capital City has ever hosted. On Sept. 24 through Sept. 26, artists and organizations in downtown Concord and beyond will welcome visitors to a vibrant multi-arts festival. This immersive event offers lively, joyous and interactive arts experiences. View contemporary and traditional crafts, listen to live music, or watch pop-up street theater, site specific dance performances, intimate theater performances and presentations by authors and poets.
CONCORD, NH
Inside the Magic

Another Entertainment Offering Returning to Magic Kingdom THIS WEEK

Walt Disney World has not held many entertainment offerings due to the ongoing pandemic, including character meet and greets, stage shows, parades, and more. Now, however, as Disney World continues to modify its safety and health protocols as well as bring more entertainment back to the Parks and Resorts, it looks like Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will once again be welcomed down Main Street, U.S.A. thanks to the live music from the Casey’s Corner pianist as the Disney World website now lists showtimes for this offering!
TRAVEL
WCAX

Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at what’s happening in our region the week of Sept. 13. Ice Dance International will be making its way back to the Stowe area Monday, Sept. 13. Spruce Peak Performing Arts announced that the crew will be in town for a week. Enough time to sharpen their skates, get in some practice, and even put on a show. The performance will take place Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Guests can expect to see some new skills at the show. Afterward, guests will have a chance to lace up their own skates for a free skate with dancers. Tickets to the show are $10 for children, $20 for adults, with additional VIP and Sponsorship experiences available starting at $75.
STOWE, VT
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: Broadway Bound” @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound opened the 2021-2022 theater season September 10 in the Beck Center for the Arts. Directed by William Roudebush, and staged in the updated Senney Theater, the drama/comedy draws from the author’s life. The story veers from family dynamics (did dad wet the bed again?) to life’s mundane details (is the pot roast hot?) to Simon’s efforts to be a writer (will I ever make it big?). It’s not a spoiler to say that he succeeded (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize, Broadway shows, hit films), but it’s possible that the first success illustrated here proved to be his most exciting one.
BROOKLYN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
TheWrap

Audra McDonald to Host 74th Tony Awards

Audra McDonald will host the Tony Awards this month, a show that “will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” following the event’s cancellation last year, ViacomCBS revealed Monday. The 74th annual edition of the...
CELEBRITIES
OBA

Gulf Shores announces Haunted Hustle set for Oct. 16

(OBA®) – Gulf Shores, AL – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 16. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels and a live DJ. Proceeds for this event benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts, who will also be selling pizza and refreshments, including beer and wine, on-site.
GULF SHORES, AL
ABCNY

Broadway Backstage: The Comeback

Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."
THEATER & DANCE
theconcordinsider.com

Kimball Jenkins display faculty show

Kimball Jenkins School of Art will be marking the opening of their faculty art exhibit on Sept. 24 in conjunction with the Capital Arts Fest. “Sharing Oneself” will feature media by more than a dozen faculty members, who teach ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and printmaking. The show will include paintings in watercolor and acrylic, woodblock prints, photographs and ceramics.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Out Of The Box#At The Door#The Bank Of N H Stage#The Honey Bees At Area#Gould Hill Farm#Ccca Audi#The Hatbox Theatre#National Theatre Live
CBS New York

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season. “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards. “I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Broadway Gears Up For Its Biggest Night, The Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The celebration of Broadway culminates Sunday with the 74th annual Tony Awards. Broadway’s biggest night was delayed more than a year because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, the long-delayed Tony Awards are back, and to make them extra special a big Broadway concert is being added to the mix. Reminding the world that Broadway is Back is the cast of “Jagged Little Pill.” The musical featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette is up for 15 Tony Awards. “The show largely deals with sexual assault and opioid addiction,” said actor Sean Allen Kril. “Realizing that the healing can only begin when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs

The Oscars Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it's time for the Tony Awards celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.Sunday's show has been expanded from its typical three hours to four, with Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back ” celebration for the second half, including the awarding of the top three trophies — best play revival, best play and best musical.“What this does is it gives a chance for a lot...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
CBS New York

New Musical ‘Six’ Back On Stage After Pandemic Forced Broadway’s Closure On Opening Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day Broadway went dark was supposed to be opening night for “Six,” a new musical. But the six wives of Henry VIII kept their heads, and on Sept. 17 they were back on stage trying to set their stories straight. The titular “Six” are King Henry VIII’s six wives, revealing their terror living in the house of Tudor to the tune of a half-millennium later. “First of all, it feels like a concert. Can I just say, this show is a beautiful hybrid of a concert and a musical,” performer Adrianna Hicks told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. This is...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway Coming Back With Diverse Voices On And Off Stage: ‘This Is Just The Beginning’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For many performers and theater workers, returning to Broadway is not business as usual. Fans from all over the world travel to Broadway, and the push is on to have more diversity among the talented teams putting on the shows. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu has the story of Broadway’s equity and inclusion efforts. On August 4, “Pass Over’s” three actors took their bows after a monumental preview performance. It was the first play staged since March 12, 2020. It was a significant step in reopening Broadway, and it ushered in a new era. “It feels so good not only to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Tonys Review: Broadway’s Back (Finally!) With a Pitch Perfect, Inclusive Celebration of Theater

The Tonys deserve to win multiple Emmys next year. A night married with celebration, inclusivity and in what can only be described as the realization that Jesus Christ returned to save us all in the form of Jennifer Holliday — it was a sensational awards ceremony that may have offered all the critical clues to constructing a new age of honoring top achievements in entertainment. Eighteen months and a global pandemic later, the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards were presented in two parts – the first half, hosted by Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who has the record for...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

Select winners at the Tony Awards presented Sunday night in New York City:Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher NightingaleBest Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”___Online: http://tonyawards.com
MUSIC
CBS New York

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrating the best of Broadway at the 74th Annual Tony Awards, the stars reunited Sunday after the pandemic shut down Broadway for 18 months. Broadway’s long delayed big night finally arrived. Nominees and special guest performers were all dressed up, feet finally back on the red carpet, feeling over the moon that live performance is back. “The fellowship of the community is what I’m looking forward to most. There are performers in there who I’m in awe of, who do things that I can’t do,” actor and Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “What matters is that, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lincoln City Homepage

Entertainment

Renowned jazz fusion pianist Tom Grant will appear Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18, at Gracie’s Sea Hag Restaurant, accompanied by bass maestro Dave Captein.
MUSIC
suncoastnews.com

Window on Arts & Entertainment: Sept. 16, 2021

TAMPA — The 2022 Florida State Fair will run Feb. 10-21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. To kick-off ticket sales for the annual event, the Florida State Fair is offering a $5 admission ticket deal. This ticket is valid for entry on any one day of the 2022 Florida State Fair. Tickets sales began Sept. 13 and will continue while supplies last. To purchase this one-time ticket deal, visit floridastatefair.com.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy