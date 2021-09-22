CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Inside the Yellowstone National Park Jail and Justice Center

By Jake Rossen
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park, located predominantly in Wyoming with some territory in Montana and Idaho, is a vast national resource. Most people come for the wildlife, the camping, or the views—but like any sprawling territory, it can also invite a degree of criminal mischief, from intoxication all the way up to the potential for homicide. There's even a 50-square-mile zone of the park that could conceivably host the perfect murder owing to byzantine jurisdictional laws.

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Fatality, active search and rescue at Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - Park search and rescue crews located the body of Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park Monday, Sept. 20. O’Neill, 67, from Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday, Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
KSLTV

Well-known conservationist from Ogden missing in Yellowstone National Park

OGDEN – One man was found dead and a man from Ogden was missing search and rescue crews said Tuesday, two days after their family reported them overdue from a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park. On Sunday family reported Kim Crumbo and his half-brother Mark...
OGDEN, UT
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Announces Death of 67-Year-Old Visitor, Active Search of Half-Brother Ongoing

In another harrowing tale of a hiker gone missing, the National Park Service announced Monday that a 67-year-old man was found dead in Yellowstone National Park. Near Shoshone Lake, a region of the park in Wyoming, Mark O’Neill and his half-brother Kim Crumbo, 74, were camping. They set out on a four-day adventure, according to their family members. However, the two failed to return home Sunday, Sept. 19 as planned.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carman
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
Post Register

Shoot, snip, swipe, get pinched for poaching: Problems persist with the illegal killing of Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem wolves

The way Lane Bunner tells it, the wolf was chasing his Jack Russell terrier, had closed to within 40 yards or so, and he had to make a split-second decision. It was a sunny Thursday morning in late September 2017, and the Casper man, then 53 years old, said he interrupted saddling horses and getting ready for a day of elk hunting in the Leidy Highlands. He fetched his rifle, fired, and the hefty young gray-coated canine that ran with the Phantom Springs Pack fell.
ANIMALS
Gephardt Daily

Woman suffers significant thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning. “Due to the injuries, the patient, a concessions employee, was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#National Parks#Murder#Investigative Services#U S Army#The Justice Center
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Nearly Had Population of Austin, Texas Visit in Record-Breaking August

Yellowstone means a lot to us here at Outsider, both in terms of the thriller series and the National Park. If you haven’t gotten caught up with the recent release of Season 4’s trailer, what are you doing? And if you haven’t been to the National Park this summer? Well, that one we can understand. With the ongoing never-ending pandemic wreaking havoc on most major cities, people are looking for an escape. The great outdoors provide just that. The problem is, everyone seems to be getting the same idea. The over-crowding is real, folks. The National Parks Service even considered adding “Selfie Stations” not too long ago.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Tourists Wash Dogs Illegally in Thermal Area

Yellowstone National Park is one of the United States’ most unique and popular tourist attractions. Known for its active geysers, thermal vents, and bison herds among other things, it’s no wonder tourists flock to the park year-round. However, with increased tourism comes increased infractions and illegal behaviors. Most recently, one couple was caught on video bathing their dogs in the thermal runoff from one of the park’s geysers. Which, in case you didn’t already guess, is entirely illegal.
ANIMALS
skyhinews.com

Barn fire inside Rocky Mountain National Park under investigation

Crews used thousands of gallons of water and heavy equipment to put out a burning two-story metal hay barn inside Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday. According to park officials, the fire broke out at the Glacier Creek Stables in Rocky Mountain National Park near Sprague Lake, and park rangers and interagency firefighting resources arrived to find the large metal barn burning.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
XL Country 100.7

Yellowstone National Park Wins a “World’s Best” Award for First Time Ever

I'm learning all kinds of things about National Parks today! Did you know there are 63 of them? I had no idea and I probably wouldn't have been able to offer up a guess that was even close to that number. Here's one - did you know Yellowstone was the nation's first national park? Ok, maybe you knew that one because you live in Montana, or you've been to the park, or you actually paid attention in history class while some of us didn't. But why am I learning these random facts, you ask? Well, it didn't start out that way. I saw a segment on tv this morning that was talking about Yellowstone topping a list of favorites - and when I looked up the details online, I learned a thing or two along the way.
TRAVEL
kelo.com

Badlands National Park to build new visitor center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Badlands National Park in South Dakota will build a new visitor center in the southeast section of the park. The National Park Foundation says the new visitor center will be located in the Cedar Pass section of the park, where wind and water have carved towering geological rock formations from the prairie.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy