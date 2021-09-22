CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks And Cannabis Companies Get The Green Light For Joint Partnership

WBUR
 4 days ago

In a vote on Tuesday, the U.S House of Representatives approved a bill that would allow banks to do business with cannabis companies without federal penalty. Roben Farzad, host of public radio's "Full Disclosure," joins us with more.

www.wbur.org

