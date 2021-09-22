CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumps water on heckling Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly didn't enjoy the result of Sunday's night contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson Mahomes was filmed leaving his suite at M&T Bank Stadium after Kansas City lost to Baltimore 36-35 — the Chiefs' first September loss for during Mahomes' run as starter — when Ravens fans recognized him and began to heckle him, with some fans screaming, "I’m so sorry for you!" and "Let’s go!"

