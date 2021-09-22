CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tony Martin ends career with gold medal at cycling worlds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmuM0_0c4cfpgu00
1 of 4

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Veteran Tony Martin ended his much-decorated career in style as Germany won the mixed relay race at cycling’s world championships on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages and wore the famed yellow jersey, announced last week that he would end his 14-year professional career after the world championships.

He finished sixth in Sunday’s individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna of Italy and said he would call it a day after competing in the mixed relay, where teams of three men and three women compete against each other in a team time trial.

“Its the best finish, isn’t it?” Martin said. “It’s a dream for me. Now it’s time to celebrate.”

The men’s teams started from the North Sea resort of Knokke-Heist and completed a 22.5-kilometer (14-mile) course to Brugge, where their female teammates took over for a 22-kilometer loop around the picturesque city.

Martin and his five teammates — Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger, Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Richard Walscheid — finished 12.79 seconds faster than the Dutch team that included world champion Ellen van Dijk and Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

Italy completed the podium, lagging 37.74 seconds behind.

Ganna and his Italian teammates Matteo Sobrero and Edoardo Affini set the fastest time in the men’s race, at an average speed of 55.551 kph.

Martin had one year remaining on his contract with Jumbo-Visma but decided after this year’s Tour de France that he would not continue. Martin crashed out of the three-week event in July during Stage 11, when he had to be taken away in an ambulance.

Martin also crashed in the Tour’s opening stage after a careless spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into his path.

Nicknamed “Der Panzerwagen” for his enormous power, Martin also won the one-week Paris-Nice in 2011 and is a 10-time German time trial champion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Tony Martin announces retirement from professional cycling

Tony Martin has announced that he will retire from professional cycling following his appearances in the individual time trial and mixed relay at this week’s World Championships. In a statement on Sunday, Martin said that his decision to retire was influenced partly by concerns over the lack of progress in...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Tony Martin to retire after world championships

BRUSSELS — Tony Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages, said that he will end his 14-year pro career after the world championships. The 36-year-old Martin secured a sixth-placed finish in Sunday’s individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna of...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filippo Ganna
Person
Nikias Arndt
Person
Lisa Brennauer
Person
Edoardo Affini
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
Indy100

Kate plays with Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

Emma Raducanu may be US Open women’s champion, but when it came to trading volleys with the Duchess of Cambridge her tennis mantra was: “Don’t miss, don’t miss”. Raducanu, 18, revealed her nerves after she played a practice session with Kate, a keen tennis fan and player, and Britain’s other Flushing Meadows title winners during a homecoming event for the sports stars.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Gold Medal#Race#Brugge#Ap#Dutch#Italian#German
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal will continue to fight until...', says former No.1

At the start of the 2020 season, Rafael Nadal was 840 points ahead of Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP ranking list, with two great rivals dominating the rest of the Tour in 2019. Rafa and Novak took all four Major titles and four Masters 1000 events in 2019, pushing each other to the limit and establishing the battle for world number one for the ATP Finals.
TENNIS
teamusa.org

Carissa Moore Adds Fifth Surfing World Title To Olympic Gold Medal In 2021

Carissa Moore celebrates after surfing in the title match of the Rip Curl WSL Finals on Sept. 14, 2021 in San Clemente, California. After Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won the first-ever women's Olympic gold medal in surfing earlier this summer, she said the moment was about surfing and using the platform to share positivity and love.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl clinches third gold medal of the week

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl clinches third gold medal of the week. FEI Dressage European Championship 2021 – written by Louise Parkes. Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl was filled with emotion after clinching her third gold medal of the week when topping the Freestyle at the FEI Dressage European Championship 2021 in Hagen (GER) this afternoon.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Belgium
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
teamusa.org

With Two Gold Medals, Oksana Masters’ Legend Grew Even Greater In Tokyo

Oksana Masters celebrates on the podium after winning the Cycling Road Women’s H5 Road Race at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 1, 2021 in Tokyo. The pressure of competing in a Paralympic Games is clear: a special, often once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent your country and try for the highest awards in sports.
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu splits with Andrew Richardson in pursuit of high-level coach

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph and is seeking an experienced mentor to help guide her through her next steps on tour.Richardson previously coached the 18-year-old at Bromley Tennis Centre and was chosen to accompany Raducanu on her US trip because of their familiarity with one another.Neither could have imagined where the partnership would lead and, despite the remarkable success it brought, Raducanu has decided she needs a coach with a WTA Tour pedigree. View this post on Instagram ...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Alexander Zverev: Value of gold medal is incredible

German tennis star Alexander Zverev was inspired by the fact that he was representing his country and that made him extremely motivated to do well at the Tokyo Olympics. Zverev, ranked at No. 4 in the world, captured his maiden gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
TENNIS
thelinfieldreview.com

More than a gold medal

Annie Flood arrived on campus with all the usual belongings every new student would bring, but one thing set her apart. Instead of starting classes as a freshman at Linfield University the last week of August, the 18-year-old from Salem, Ore., was halfway around the world representing Team USA as a setter and the youngest member of the U.S. Women’s Sitting Volleyball Team at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
SPORTS
nonpareilonline.com

Josh Turek: A look back on two gold medals

The saying goes “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”. But forgive Council Bluffs native Josh Turek for telling everyone about his post-Paralympics celebration. Only days after returning stateside following Team USA’s gold-medal-winning performance in Tokyo, Turek and seven of his wheelchair basketball teammates headed to Las Vegas for some celebration and relaxation.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy