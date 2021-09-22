CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates leads a $50 million investment in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox to grow produce more sustainably

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
Cover picture for the articleBill Gates is one of the largest private farmland owners in the United States. Gates has acquired over 269,000 acres of farm in the United States in the past 10 years, according to NBC News. Now, Microsoft co-founder has set his sights on another venture–investing in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup that operates autonomous robotic greenhouses that grow produce more sustainably.

techstartups.com

