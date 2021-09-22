Watch Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio introduction video

The Surface Pro 8 got a major update today, but the biggest reveal was the all-new Surface Laptop Studio, a high-end convertible with dedicated graphics that provides a step-up in speed from the regular Surface Laptop. The "Surface Studio" name is borrowed from the (aging, and still not updated) Surface Studio desktop, and the Laptop Studio's screen bends forward and uses the laptop's base as a stand in much the same way. Most of the time, the Laptop Studio just looks like a regular laptop, but its display can be pulled out over the keyboard into "stage mode" and tilted to whatever angle is most comfortable for what you're doing. It can also fold all the way down into "studio mode," which covers the keyboard and trackpad entirely and makes the laptop into one big tablet.

