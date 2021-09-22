Watch Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio introduction video
Microsoft has gotten pretty good at making product videos that capture the wonders of their latest product, and they have done it again with the Surface Laptop Studio. At its hardware event today, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.mspoweruser.com
