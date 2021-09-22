CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses, the ministry said in a statement. Launching the facility, Goyal said, "Launch of National Single Window System is a giant leap towards making...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

clevelandstar.com

Piyush Goyal discuss enhancing India-UK trade partnership

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday held a discussion with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss on enhancing the India-UK trade partnership. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that India and UK are strengthening trade ties by moving...
INDIA
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Piyush Goyal inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Logistics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister for CommerceIndustry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai. The event was attended by Member of Parliament (Mumbai North) Gopal Shetty, NITIE Director Prof Manoj...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Odisha sustained its efforts to curb LWE activities: CM

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Odisha has sustained its efforts to curb Left Wing Extremists (LWE) activities and has registered substantial success, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. His remarks came at a review meeting on 'Left-Wing Extremism' in New Delhi today, which was presided over by Union...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to change health facilities

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has the power to bring a revolutionary change in India's health facilities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the campaign on Monday. "Today begins a Mission that has the power to bring a revolutionary change in India's health facilities....
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian Business Delegation to Tanzania announced

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media):The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(ESA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development.""The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Focus on farmer issues, climate change: VP Naidu to CSIR

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): During the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised the CSIR to focus on problems faced by farmers and climate change. He said that CSIR laboratories and institutes should address challenges...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vertex (Group) Global Services launches Vertex Cosmos

New York [US]/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Vertex Group is delighted to announce the launch of Vertex Cosmos (VCosmos). VCosmos is founded at the vortex of the rapidly growing cloud technology market and rising Gen-Z talent. VCosmos extends Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Windows 11: Microsoft tests a revamped Tips app for the new operating system

Microsoft is testing a refreshed and redesigned Tips app for Windows 11 to help users discover new features, shortcuts and configurations. The refresh updates the Windows 10 Tips app that Microsoft introduced last year to help users find new features and tricks. Microsoft has offered the Tips app to Insider...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

No leader can match PM Modi: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): Reacting to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remarks on the popularity of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adikhari said on Sunday that no political leader in the country can be compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of popularity.
POLITICS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Office 2021 joins Windows 11 for October 5 launch

Microsoft Office 2021 arrives on October 5. Office 2021 shares this release date with Windows 11. Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) is available today, September 16. For those of you married to the intricate network of systems established by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more: Good news. Microsoft Office 2021, the latest iteration of the long-running program suite, is headed to a PC near you on October 5, 2021. It will be icing on the proverbial cake that is Windows 11, which also launches on October 5.
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

Some native Windows 11 apps require an Internet connection on first launch

If you launch some native applications on Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system for the first time, you may notice that these applications need an update from the Internet, more precisely the Microsoft Store, before they can be launched on the system. If the device is offline on first run,...
COMPUTERS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anurag Thakur talks about PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Briefly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lauded the Centre's 'catch the rain' scheme. "When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, it inspires everyone to work towards the betterment of society. I would...
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar to embark on 2-day visit to Mexico today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Mexico on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The will be the first visit to Mexico by Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister, during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.
INDIA
The Independent

India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
AGRICULTURE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

