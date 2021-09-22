Italian Payments Giant Nexi Says it’s Working With the European Central Bank on Digital Euro Currency
By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
4 days ago
In May, the U.S. Federal Reserve bank announced the plan to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots over the next 12 months as part of its Digital Dollar Project effort (DDP). The news came almost a year after the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) partnered on a research effort focused on central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
Italy-based digital payments network NEXI has announced working with the European Central Bank (ECB) to contribute to developing the region’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). NEXI provides merchant payments solutions, credit cards and digital payments, and digital banking services. The company’s partners in the banking sector cover 80% of Italy’s...
MILAN (Reuters) - Nexi is interested in working on a digital version of the euro, but there are no formal talks with the European Central Bank (ECB), the Italian payment group’s corporate and external affairs director Saverio Tridico said on Friday. Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo was quoted by CNBC as...
