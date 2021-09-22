Garden Photos

George Trecina’s garden was on the Garden Conservancy tour since 1996 until Covid hit last year. The Conservancy opened a limited number of gardens this year but he wasn’t included in the list. George discovered Mad Gardeners this spring which publicized his garden. He opened his garden on Sept. 11 (which included three other gardens in the area) was a big hit with about 40 people who came from as far away as New York and New Jersey as well as all over Connecticut. Some in the know were “speechless.”