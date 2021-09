The best part was the ambiance. 0 Users found this helpful. Vibes (Great breeze on the lake, laid back ambiance, beautiful decor, quiet) 0 Users found this helpful. This is a hidden gem of a restaurant. The views are outstanding and the food is perfectly portioned and different from other places in the parks. As Buffalonians, the Szechuan Peppercorn Chicken Wings were a standout for us. We went a second time during our stay just to have the wings again. The drinks were also good and different than the standard Disney drink fare. Service was friendly and helped to make suggestions. This is one of the many improvements to Coronado Springs that makes it feel more like a deluxe level resort with moderate pricing.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO