CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 3 QB Rankings

By RotoBraden
fantasyteamadvisors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur NFL Week 3 QB Rankings start with Lamar Jackson this week as the Ravens head to Detroit to take on Jared Goff and the Lions. Drafters.com Referral Link: https://drafters.com/refer/fantasyteamadvisors. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyTeamAdvisors22. Follow us on Twitter: FTA Sports. Website: http://fantasyteamadvisors.com. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FTASports. FantasyTeamAdvisors.com wants to help you...

www.fantasyteamadvisors.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#Nba#American Football#Lions#Fta Sports Website#Dfs#Optimal Nba#Mma#Mlb Lineups#The Positional Rankings#Qb Rankings#Rb Rankings Wr
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Urban myth? Meyer among favorites to be first NFL coach fired

Urban Meyer's odds of being the first NFL coach fired this season lengthened a bit after he said there is "no chance" he will leave the Jacksonville Jaguars for Southern Cal. Meyer opened Wednesday as the 350 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to be the first coach fired but those odds soon lengthened to 450. The former Florida and Ohio State coach's name was mentioned as a potential successor shortly after USC fired Clay Helton on Monday.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy