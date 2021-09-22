CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The true story of how one man caught the Night Stalker after a 17-year reign of terror

By Eleanor Steafel
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost detectives’ careers are marked by only one truly high profile case, if any. Colin Sutton has two of the most notorious criminals in the country to his name. He was the police chief who, in 2004, brought down serial killer Levi Bellfield, who murdered Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange (he would later be found guilty of the murder of Milly Dowler). In 2009, Sutton led the operation that put an end to the 17-year reign of terror of the man known as the Night Stalker.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police make 'significant' arrest over London teacher's death

British police said Sunday they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park.Nessa’s death — as she went to meet a friend a few minutes from her home — has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.The Metropolitan Police force said a 38-year-old man was arrested overnight in southern England Two other men have previously been detained and then released under investigation, but police stressed the latest arrest was a “significant development.”Police had earlier released closed-circuit TV footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

Faith Hedgepeth's Killer Finally Caught After 9 Long Years

Earlier this year I wrote about the heart-wrenching murder of 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina student who was found brutally murdered, and sexually assaulted in her friend’s off-campus Chapel Hill apartment where she was staying. Though the killer left behind DNA, the murder weapon, and a mysterious note, the case went unsolved for 9 years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tyla

Fans 'Aren't Sleeping' After Watching Manhunt: The Night Stalker

If you’re looking for a pitch-black true crime drama to sink your teeth in to, look no further than ITV. The channel has just dropped new four-part series Manhunt: The Night Stalker, a follow-up to their 2019 hit, Manhunt. The latest series sees Martin Clunes, best known for his more...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Delroy Grant
Person
Martin Clunes
The Independent

London police charge man with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England s south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#The Night Stalker#British#Scotland Yard#Itv
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sabina Nessa: Grieving family thanks hundreds at vigil for murdered teacher

The grieving sister of murdered teacher Sabina Nessa broke down in tears on Friday as she addressed several hundred mourners at a vigil marking one week since the killing."We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early,” Jebina Yasmin Islam told the huge crowd at Pegler Square in Kidbooke, southeast London.“Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.“No family should go through what we are going through.”Nessa,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy