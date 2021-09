Kid Cudi has faced adversity during his time in the limelight and has been public about that. From dealing with mental health issues in the midst of a seeming Drake feud to having to deal with backlash for expressing himself in a manner he felt fit, the Man on the Moon rapper has been through and like the title of his 2009 track, Cudder has been on the "Pursuit of Happiness" and sometimes, it's been a nightmare.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO