CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden approval ratings dragged down by plunge among independents, poll shows

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden's approval rating among Americans stands in negative territory at 43%, a drop of six points in just one month, according to a new Gallup poll. The survey, which was released on Wednesday, indicates that the deterioration in the president’s numbers is being fueled by a plunge in approval among independents. And Biden’s approval is lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections.In just the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bill Clinton
Fox News

Biden battered by crises as president's approval plunges

Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Ratings#Gallup Poll#Americans#Covid#Democrats#Republicans#Independents
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

A new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

“The Honeymoon is over” as Joe Biden’s approval rating drops below Trump

Joe Biden was going to be the president to unite America and build our nation back better after the year long COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the nation’s business and healthcare systems. Instead, in Biden’s first eight months in office, the nation has never been so divided, the nation is embroiled in a third deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, our allies are mad at us, the country is experiencing a raging border crisis and the twenty-year war in Afghanistan ended in an epic disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

The swamp monsters who run Biden’s White House

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

596K+
Followers
117K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy