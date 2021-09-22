Biden approval ratings dragged down by plunge among independents, poll shows
President Biden's approval rating among Americans stands in negative territory at 43%, a drop of six points in just one month, according to a new Gallup poll. The survey, which was released on Wednesday, indicates that the deterioration in the president’s numbers is being fueled by a plunge in approval among independents. And Biden’s approval is lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump.www.foxnews.com
