The U.S. Is Donating More COVID Vaccines And Wants Other Rich Nations To Pitch In

By Tamara Keith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden called on rich nations and philanthropists to do more to end the pandemic, saying the United States will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to donate to countries around the world for delivery by next September. The White House said the goal is to vaccinate...

Related
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kisswtlz.com

U.S. to donate 500 million more vaccine doses to global supply

Washington — The Biden administration is purchasing 500 million more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to donate to low- and middle-income countries, which will bring the total number of shots committed by the U.S. for the global supply to 1.1 billion, the White House said. President Biden announced the latest...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Pres. Biden makes U.S. the world's leader in Covid vaccine donations

Loyce Pace, the Director of the Office of Global Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the Biden administration is focused on helping countries overcome logistical challenges, such as having special refrigerators for Covid vaccines.Sept. 23, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#U S#Covid#The White House#U N#Africans#Cyrilramaphosa#Krishna U
Indiana Gazette

Biden doubles U.S. global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Biden pledges to double U.S. donations of Pfizer vaccine for poor nations

President Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will double the number of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses it is donating to other countries, a step toward the goal of immunizing 70 percent of the world’s 8 billion people within the next year. Biden made the pledge as he convened a...
ADVOCACY
CNBC

U.S. to donate millions more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to poorer nations

Pfizer and BioNTech will provide an additional 500 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to the U.S. government. The doses will then be donated to lower-income countries. The move announced Wednesday represents an expansion of the companies' agreement with the government to provide extra vaccine doses at a not-for-profit price for less-advantaged nations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different — sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nprillinois.org

U.S. Falls Far Behind Other Countries In COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

The U.S was a leader in the development for the COVID-19 vaccines and seemed poised to be the first in the world for vaccination rates. But now months later, the U.S. is by one count the 36th in the world for national vaccination rates. The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson explored what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Nature.com

National interest may require distributing COVID-19 vaccines to other countries

As immunization campaigns are accelerating, understanding how to distribute the scarce doses of vaccines is of paramount importance and a quantitative analysis of the trade-offs involved in domestic-only versus cooperative distribution is still missing. In this study we use a network Susceptible-Infected-Removed (SIR) model to show circumstances under which it is in a country’s self-interest to ensure other countries can obtain COVID-19 vaccines rather than focusing only on vaccination of their own residents. In particular, we focus our analysis on the United States and estimate the internal burden of COVID-19 disease under different scenarios about vaccine cooperation. We show that in scenarios in which the US has reached the threshold for domestic herd immunity, the US may find it optimal to donate doses to other countries with lower vaccination coverage, as this would allow for a sharp reduction in the inflow of infected individuals from abroad.
PHARMACEUTICALS

