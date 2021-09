Money can be spent on lots of different things. Necessities of life and frivolous luxuries all drain our bank accounts. One person's necessity is another's a wasteful luxury. It can be both in some instances. Coffee is an absolute necessity of life. I brew mine at home for a cost of about 28 cents per travel mug. That provides the coffee for me and my wife every day for about a week. But a barista-made coffee full of non-fat, gluten-free, extra sugar syrup, double shot goodness usually costs $4 or more for just one. I would call that a waste. But then again, to each their own.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO