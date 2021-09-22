CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cardano & SafeMoon – American Wrap 22 September

Cover picture for the articleXRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound. Ripple (XRP) price could not withstand the correction that has gone through the cryptocurrencies this week. Several significant cryptocurrencies and alt-currencies were on the downside, with prices retreating to fundamental support levels. The bulls in XRP seem to have jumped the gun, not waited for any support level, and just caught a falling knife. A possible wash-out of buyers could happen as sellers are still very much in control.

