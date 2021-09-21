CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Smith: Texans' Davis Mills era begins much sooner than expected

kldjfb.xyz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Davis Mills be better than, or at least comparable to, former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold on prime-time national television during the Texans’ most important game in more than 600 days?. Will the quarterback taken one pick behind former Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond during the 2021 NFL...

kldjfb.xyz

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Brandon Weeden
Person
David Culley
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans: Davis Mills tosses first NFL touchdown

Rookie Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has thrown his first NFL touchdown. Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has had an interesting second half after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor. Mills threw his first NFL interception, but responded nicely with his first NFL touchdown pass. The interception came in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills replaces Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans had to make a change at quarterback Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns at FristEnergy Stadium. Coming out of halftime, the Texans had the first possession of the second half, and Houston inserted quarterback Davis Mills. The third-rounder from Stanford is seeing his first NFL action due...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Will Davis#American Football#Texas A M#Mvp#Passer
numberfire.com

Tyrod Taylor (leg) sidelined for Texans in Week 2; Davis Mills filling in

The Houston Texans began the second half of Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns with Davis Mills in at quarterback to replace an injured Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was spotted limping on the sidelines following his goal-line rushing touchdown, and is now sidelined to start the second half of Sunday's contest. Davis Mills will start the second half while we learn more about Taylor's health.
NFL
Fox News

Chris Mortensen believes that Deshaun Watson will play this season

In one of the most bizarre sports stories in recent memory, Deshaun Watson remains eligible to play in the NFL but has been inactive ever since 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Interestingly, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen still believes that Watson will play in the NFL this season. Here...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans takeaways: Door opens for Davis Mills

Takeaways from the Texans’ 31-21 loss at Cleveland on Sunday:. When the Texans host Carolina on Thursday night, Davis Mills will be their starting quarterback, replacing the injured Tyrod Taylor, who was pulled at halftime because of a hamstring injury. This is the third time in four seasons Taylor has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills to start for Texans Thursday night against Panthers

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve, which means that he must miss at least three games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rookie QB Davis Mills' Starting Debut Mixed For Texans

- Davis Mills calmly fired spirals, remaining fundamentally sound despite the hurried nature of the situation. Running the no-huddle offense against the Carolina Panthers’ top-ranked defense, a stout unit that sacked him four times and hit him nine times, the Texans’ rookie quarterback was extremely sharp. Mills connected with wide...
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans QB: David Culley confirms Davis Mills will start against Panthers, Jeff Driskel could be active

Houston Texans head coach David Culley confirmed that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inactive Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. In Taylor’s absence, rookie quarterback Davis Mills starts for the Texans. Taylor injured his hamstring against the Cleveland Browns. Because of star quarterback Deshaun Watson being inactive going into the game, Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, got the nod.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Texans' Davis Mills to Start vs. Panthers; Tyrod Taylor Out with Hamstring Injury

Playing on a short week, the Houston Texans have confirmed Davis Mills will start at quarterback in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach David Culley told reporters Tuesday that Mills will be under center Thursday night. The decision to go with Mills has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills' preseason games give David Culley reason to believe

HOUSTON — Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first NFL start for the Houston Texans, Thursday night, against the 2-0 Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mills will replace Tyrod Taylor under center, who sustained a significant hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. And after being placed on injured reserve, the Texans will be without their starting quarterback for at least three weeks.
NFL
expressnews.com

The challenge for Tim Kelly: making Texans offense work with rookie QB Davis Mills

Ali Mills and her brother have dined unnoticed recently, exploring Houston’s hot spots with the casual anonymity afforded to locals who aren’t, you know, the potential future at quarterback for the Texans. Nobody has recognized Davis Mills yet. Not at El Tiempo. Not at The Pit Room. Not at any...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy