LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: What is doxing?

The word is relatively new, though the action has been part of the internet’s bad actors’ playbooks since the 1990s. Doxing is the act of leveraging the vast, sometimes private, information available online about a targeted person or organization. The word isn’t all that inventive. It comes from the materials one cobbles together in a dossier, such as a cache of documents, shortened as “docs.” That abbreviated version of “documents” doesn’t take the etymological discipline to its brink, though. If you’ve been observant during the past couple decades, you’ve seen tech companies racing Big Pharma to see who can create the most newfound words: Google, Yervoy, Hulu, Etsy, Celexa, and the list goes on. Only the most attuned marketing fanatic might tell which ones are drugs and which are websites.