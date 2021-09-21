CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner fires Houston housing director who accused him of 'charade' bid process to benefit developer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Sylvester Turner fired the city’s housing director Tuesday after he publicly accused the mayor of manufacturing a “charade” of a competitive process to steer affordable housing money to a select developer against the recommendation of staff. According to state documents, a company listed as a “co-general partner” and “co-developer”...

Houston Chronicle

In defense of project at center of allegations, Turner goes on offense against former housing director

Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to swing back against the former housing director who accused him of steering affordable housing money to a developer. Turner said he will present information about former Director Tom McCasland’s management of the department that he said will “help explain that show last week.” He plans to do so before two council committees next week.
