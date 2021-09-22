How much COVID is in Houston's sewage? See for yourself.
The Health Department has launched an online dashboard allowing residents to track how much COVID-19 virus is in the city's wastewater system. The interactive map, available here, allows residents to see how much virus is in their area or school's wastewater system. Users also can toggle back to see how it has changed over time. The researchers regularly test all 39 wastewater treatment plants and many Houston Independent School District schools.
