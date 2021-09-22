Browns to Work Out Young Cornerback This Week

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns will have CB Dee Virgin in for a workout sometime this week. Virgin, 27, was released from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad just yesterday, which speaks to the genuine interest of the Browns, among other teams. In 21 career games with the Detroit Lions & New England Patriots, the young defender has 12 tackles (with an impressive 92% of them being unassisted), as well as a forced fumble. In 2019, Virgin played 77% of snaps with the Lions, a positive sign that they once viewed him as a key player in their defensive scheme before drafting former Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.