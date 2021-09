In a roller coaster of a game, the Tides took the first lead, blew it, took another lead, blew it again, fell behind, tied the game in the ninth, took a two-run lead in extras, and then lost by giving up three runs in the bottom of the 10th. A couple of exiles from the Orioles bullpen, Paul Fry and Cesar Valdez, were each charged with a blown save, with the latter giving up the final three runs to take the loss. Another erstwhile Oriole, Pat Valaika, hit a two-run homer in the losing effort.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO