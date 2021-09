Mill Hall was hit hard with flash flooding yesterday as large pools of water flowed throughout the borough. The Walmart parking lot facing the Millbrook Playhouse was left submerged, leaving no way for cars to enter the supermarket from the Route 220 side, or even reach Haywood’s further up the road. Along with flooding on near that portion of Hogan Boulevard, Fishing Creek, which runs through the borough, was near its limits and almost overflowed the levee into the Mill Hall Park. Big pools of water also were trapped on the baseball fields off the park. Several roads and bridges throughout the area were shutdown for safety concerns with the elevated waters.

MILL HALL, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO