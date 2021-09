USC is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment where every community member can learn, work and thrive. A year ago, in response to changes in Title IX federal regulations, the university updated its policies and procedures to ensure timely, fair responses to reports of harassment and discrimination based on protected characteristics — including sexual harassment — involving USC students, faculty, staff and visitors and has committed significant resources to support effective education about and implementation of these new policies and procedures. This transformation has gained momentum just in time for the new school year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO