Vaccination numbers for students and faculty have been rising since LSU announced a vaccine mandate as well as the unenrollment of students who did not follow COVID protocols. On Aug. 24, 2021, following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, LSU announced it will require proof of vaccination for all students unless the student wanted to opt out and participate in regular testing. Since this announcement LSU COVID vaccination rates have increased, but by how much?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO