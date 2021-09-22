Rosie Nichols

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRosie Nichols, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY.-She was born March 19, 1938, at Turkey Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Martin and Rachel Moore Nichols.-Preceded in death by her daughter: Teresa Nichols and grandson: Freelin Mark Nichols.-Eleven brothers and sisters.-She is survived by her sister: Carlie (Fred) Henson of MI. Two grandchildren: Tori Nichols Strong and Penny Caudill of Jackson, KY.-Six great grand children and two great great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Roberts Cemetery, Five Mile, Vancleve, KY.- Visitation will begin on Saturday at Noon.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID.

