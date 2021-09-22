CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

MUFON membership surges with renewed UFO interest

Myhighplains.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing wave of media interest in UFOs has been a boon for the country’s oldest and largest civilian UFO group. The Mutual UFO Network, better known as MUFON, has chapters in every state and actively investigates reports from the public. Story - https://www.mysterywire.com/ufo/mufon-mutual-ufo-network.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Interest renewed in case of missing geologist

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. After graduating college in 2019, Daniel Robinson moved to Phoenix to work as a field geologist. On June...
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Houston’s Newest Renewable Energy Provider Offers Year-Long Amazon Prime Membership

Following the winter storm Texas experienced this past February, constant worry about the power grid has become common among households across the state. Even worse, many households have been overcharged by energy providers offering renewable energy, leading many to believe they have to choose between doing the right thing for the environment versus saving money.
HOUSTON, TX
Law.com

The Surge of Interest in Virtual Firms Is About More Than Remote Work

Virtual law firms were inundated with interest from attorneys in the last year and a half. But as more traditional firms loosen restrictions around in-office requirements, attorneys continue to flock to virtual firms, signaling that the remote-work element of such a model is just one of several innovative business aspects that appeal to attorneys.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

Nitin Rakesh of Mphasis: “Renewed interest in employee education and development”

…Renewed interest in employee education and development. As I explained earlier, we are entering an era in which employees must be able to learn and develop constantly throughout their careers. However, if we are to expect employees to be able to do this, we have to expect leaders to have that same ability, even before the employees do. I expect that we will see companies increasingly put emphasis on providing training and learning opportunities for their employees to update their skill sets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Mufon#The Mutual Ufo Network
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

Membership and Administration Officer

Flexible working hours (35 hrs p/w) 33 days holiday entitlement (incl. bank holidays) The UK professional membership organisation is seeking a Membership and Administration Officer to join their team. Primarily reporting to the Director of Membership you will play a large role in the management of a broad range of...
ECONOMY
AFP

Four refugees who sheltered Snowden find sanctuary in Canada

Four Sri Lankan refugees who hid Edward Snowden in their tiny Hong Kong apartments when he was on the run after exposing NSA spying landed in Canada on Tuesday where they were granted asylum, ending years in limbo. Supun Thilina Kellapatha and Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis touched down in Toronto with their children Sethumdi and Dinath and were due to go on to Montreal to "start their new lives," non-profit For the Refugees said in a statement. The family were part of a group of seven poverty-stricken refugees from Sri Lanka and the Philippines living in Hong Kong who nonetheless agreed to shelter Snowden after his bombshell revelations in 2013. Vanessa Rodel, from the Philippines, and her daughter Keana were granted asylum in Canada in 2019 with the help of For the Refugees, who have lobbied Canada to take in the others, arguing they faced persecution both in their homeland and in Hong Kong because they helped Snowden.
IMMIGRATION
Minnesota Reformer

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the U.S. government — Opinion

After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the U.S. government — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Fundraising and Membership Officer

Do you have a passion to see the churches in the UK led by men and women who have been well prepared for their crucial roles? LWPT is looking for someone with combination of fundraising experience and an eye for detail so needed in administrative work. LWPT was set up...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy