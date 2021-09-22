2021 Ryder Cup prop bets, picks and predictions

After being postponed a year, Ryder Cup weekend is finally here. Team Europe will look to retain the cup on American soil at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, while Team USA will attempt to win this historic event for just the third time since 2002. Below, we look at the top 2021 Ryder cup prop bets, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.

There are stars on both sides, led by the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The Americans have six Ryder Cup rookies on their team this year, while Europe has just three first-timers.

We’ve picked our favorite prop bets for the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Top USA points scorer: Bryson DeChambeau (+900)

There are a lot of intriguing options for this prop because there’s a ton of talent and firepower on the American side but with DeChambeau being only the sixth-favorite to lead his team in points, that feels like a value too good to pass up.

When it comes to the four-ball format, DeChambeau can really play aggressively, knowing he has a partner to fall back on. His match play record isn’t good and he lost his two foursome matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup 5 and 4, but that was before his transformation.

I like DeChambeau’s length and birdie average to lead to a good weekend for him.

Top rookie: Patrick Cantlay (+450)

It’s hard to believe that at 29 years old, Cantlay is a Ryder Cup rookie. But because he is, that makes him a good bet to finish with the most points of any player making their Ryder Cup debut this weekend.

He finished the PGA Tour season red hot, winning the FedEx Cup after beating DeChambeau in a wild playoff the week prior. He’s an excellent putter, has a calm demeanor and never gets rattled under pressure. I love his chances to win at least a few matches at Whistling Straits, showing the poise and clutch gene that was on display in the playoffs.

Top European points scorer: Rory McIlroy (+500)

McIlroy isn’t the favorite to lead Team Europe in points. That title goes to Rahm, and deservingly so. He’s No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and should thrive in this environment. However, McIlroy is excellent in match play and completely embraced the raucous U.S. crowd in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The fans will be loud and heckling, which McIlroy loves. He’s a calm player on tour but when it comes to team golf, he flips a switch. Assuming he plays every match, he’ll be the most important player for Europe and will lead the team in points. The only minor concern is his putting, which has to be sharp in this format.

Top wildcard (captain's pick): Sergio Garcia (+750)

No player from Europe has earned more points in Ryder Cup history than Garcia. He’s the all-time leader with 25.5 points and he’s back for a 10th appearance this weekend. While his singles record is only 4-4-1, he’s 18-8-6 all-time in Ryder Cup doubles matches: 8-4-3 in four-ball and 10-4-3 in foursomes.

Whether he’s the top captain’s pick could come down to how often Padraig Harrington plays him in these matches. Garcia was playing well toward the end of the season and should be in good form, and everyone knows how much he loves this event. American Jordan Spieth at +400 is another solid pick here if you want a safer bet.

Day 1 fourballs winner: USA (+100)

Fourballs, where each player plays his own ball, suits the Americans much better than foursomes, where teammates alternate shots and play one ball. The fourballs format doesn’t require as much strategy and chemistry, which is why I like USA to win the opening set of matches Friday.

The crowd will be amped up and the adrenaline will not be lacking for Team USA, likely leading to a hot start for the Americans. They can’t afford to fall behind on Day 1, otherwise, their confidence will be lacking going into Saturday and Sunday.

At even money, Team USA looks like a good bet to start the first session with a lead.

Day 2 foursomes winner: Europe (+180)

Once the players settle in a bit and get comfortable, the visiting Team Europe will begin to find a rhythm. They should have an edge in foursomes where their cohesiveness and familiarity with each other will show through.

The Europeans will win the foursomes session Saturday afternoon, which will be a setback for the Americans heading into Sunday’s singles matches. Europe just has too many experienced players, which gives them an edge in these critical team formats.

