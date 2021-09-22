CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Dee Snider Says Hair Metal ‘Had It Coming,’ Calls Whitesnake ‘Assembled’

By Philip Trapp
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If anyone remembers the watershed moment when grunge toppled hair metal in the early 1990s, it's former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider. After all, the rocker was just then starting to dip his toe into the world of radio, learning the ins and outs of programming rock tunes for the airwaves after Twisted Sister's first breakup in 1988. That meant the musician was in a prime position to survey the changing musical landscape. Looking back now, the 66-year-old entertainer suggested an authenticity shift in rock was unavoidable, singling out one particular hair metal act, Whitesnake, that he identified as being "assembled."

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Slash Calls Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ The ‘Pinacle’ Of Metal

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was among the many hard rock musicians that spoke to Spin about the influence Metallica's 1991 “Black Album” had on our culture. Metallica's just-released “Deluxe Box Set” of its “Black Album” includes 14 CD's, six LP's, six DVD's — and much more. Slash shed light...
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

These Are What Rolling Stone Calls the Greatest Metal Songs Ever

Back in 2004, Rolling Stone magazine took on the ambitious task of ranking the "500 greatest songs of all time." Although any list of that proportion could never possibly satisfy every music fan, many younger readers viewed the ranking — which only featured 22 songs from the Nineties and three from the 2000s, but 203 songs from the Sixties and 142 from the Seventies — as unfairly skewed toward what we now refer to as classic rock.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Dee Snider Says Hair Bands Got What They Deserved When Grunge Crushed Them

Dee Snider was spared hair metal's sudden death in the '90s perhaps only because Twisted Sister had already broken up. Bands from Dee's generation, of course, ruled the radio and MTV airwaves in the '80s. But as rock bands of the era became more lucrative, artistry in the genre began to wane. Albums became more formulaic and record labels began to prioritize looks over everything else. Sky-high hair and colorful stage costumes went from being a novelty to being a uniform.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Snider
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Who Was Really Responsible for the Grunge Explosion?

We've already discussed who the pioneers of grunge were in the Pacific Northwest throughout the 1980s, and we've already gone into detail about what made grunge grunge. Now, we've come to 1991 — the year that grunge exploded. The general consensus among rock fans seems to be that it was...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Day U2 Had Their First Band Rehearsal

Like many huge rock bands, U2 didn't emerge fully formed and ready for stardom. The group's very first meeting on Sept. 25, 1976, was casual at best – and wouldn't have happened at all without the urging of drummer Larry Mullen Jr.'s dad. As the story goes, the elder Mullen...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Soundgarden
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Diss Metal Band Slipknot, Gets Dragged

Machine Gun Kelly is getting dragged on social media by Slipknot fans following his comments about the metal band at Riot Fest over the weekend. According to a report on Loudwire, published on Monday (Sept. 20), MGK was performing on the fourth and final day of the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (Sept. 19) when he threw Slipknot under the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
Billboard

Halsey Talks Leading Fans on an AR Treasure Hunt Set to New Song 'Darling'

The pop star teamed with Verizon & FriendsWithYou to create the H1DD3N immersive experience. Halsey has helped curate a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt in the metaverse in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou. Starting Saturday, the Grammy-nominated singer will launch the H1DD3N immersive installation, an ever-growing augmented-reality-powered treasure hunt that will admit...
CELL PHONES
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy