John Cornyn eyes Senate GOP leadership role, says House will flip easier than Senate in midterms
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says he will run for the Senate’s GOP leadership role should Minority Leader Mitch McConnell choose to step down. “And as long as [McConnell] wants to be a leader, I will continue to support him because I think he’s been extraordinarily effective, but should he decide to step down and no longer serve as a leader, I’ve made it no secret that I would like to succeed him,” said Cornyn, who has served as Republican whip for six terms. Texas’ senior senator delivered his comments in a panel at The Texas Tribune Festival on Tuesday.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
