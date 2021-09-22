John Cornyn eyes Senate GOP leadership role, says House will flip easier than Senate in midterms

The drama and deadlines driving action on Capitol Hill right now can be disorienting. Democrats are trying to pass more than $4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs at the center of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and at the same time avert a government shutdown and prevent a federal default that could send financial markets crashing. “The next few days will be a time of intensity,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues over the weekend. That might be an understatement. Adding to the challenges for Democrats are their thin advantages in both chambers, the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO