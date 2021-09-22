CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: 2021 WON HOF ballot discussion, part two

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame ballots should be coming any day now, so Karl discusses this year's ballot on this massive show. Who is new? Let's talk about CM Punk. Randy Orton hate, and Sgt. Slaughter of course. Plus, Big Daddy, a few who have no chance, a breakdown of the Hall of Fame statistics including peak performances, and the odd case of Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillon, plus much more.

www.f4wonline.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
J.j. Dillon
Person
Randy Orton
