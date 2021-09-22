DragonKingKarl Classic Wrestling Show: 2021 WON HOF ballot discussion, part two
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame ballots should be coming any day now, so Karl discusses this year's ballot on this massive show. Who is new? Let's talk about CM Punk. Randy Orton hate, and Sgt. Slaughter of course. Plus, Big Daddy, a few who have no chance, a breakdown of the Hall of Fame statistics including peak performances, and the odd case of Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillon, plus much more.www.f4wonline.com
