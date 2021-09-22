CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master Gardener: Great Polyphemus

By Lydia Holley
Athens Daily Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot the largest moth in Texas, but close, the Polyphemus moth (Antheraea polyphemus) made a brief appearance at my house this past weekend. It has a wingspan of up to six inches, with a fat body and thick legs. The one at my house was a female. It was easy to determine this because its antennae did not have the bushy plumes like the males have. The females emit pheromones so the males can find them. They do not have long to find each other. Polyphemus moths only live about four days.

