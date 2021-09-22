CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Barmore seems to be benefitting from Bill Belichick's coaching

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has no business tracking down New York Jets receiver Corey Davis. And yet the rookie defensive lineman did just that — twice — during the team’s Week 2 win. On one of the tackles, Barmore nearly poked out the football for a forced fumble. It was the type of high-effort, heads-up play the team surely expects to see from Barmore, the 38th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

While the play itself was impressive, Barmore’s explanation of how he came to make the play is probably even more satisfactory for New England.

“Hustle to the ball. All my coaches always tell me, especially coach (Bill) Belichick, d-linemen always run to the ball,” Barmore told reporters on Wednesday. “Doesn’t matter where the play is, far down, 50-yard line, anywhere. We’re trained to always chase down the ball. I’ve got a little speed juice, so I saw it wasn’t that far, and I had the speed to catch him.”

Surely, New England will be pleased to hear its coaching points are sticking with the young player and leading to strong play on Sundays.

Barmore has played 66 of 127 snaps over two weeks, and has logged four tackles and five quarterback hurries. He seems to be developing nicely as a contributor in the passing game even if he — and the defense as a whole — has been substandard when defending the run.

