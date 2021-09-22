CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: Below surface, Bills offensive line still struggled vs. Dolphins

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
After the Buffalo Bills’ season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the problem was pretty obvious. The Steelers’ elite front-four changed the game.

The Buffalo offensive line didn’t help quarterback Josh Allen much, as he was sacked three times. They also took a slew of penalties which derailed any momentum.

In the Bills’ rout of the Miami Dolphins last week. Much better, right? Maybe not.

Better, yes… but still some concern which Pro Football Focus shed some light on. According to the football analytics outlet, the Bills’ offensive line allowed a double-digit number of QB pressures in Week 2:

It was not a stellar performance from the Bills offensive line, as it allowed 12 total pressures but kept the pocket clean enough for Allen to find his receivers. Daryl Williams allowed the only sack for the game.

Moving forward, things aren’t going to get easier for Buffalo, either. En route next is the Washington Football Team. Their pass rush is highlighted by talented players such as Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

The Bills are putting what they believe is their best foot forward in terms of their offensive line. However, O-line talent in the NFL has always been scarce.

It doesn’t just grow on trees so the Bills will internally have to figure out ways to give their quarterback time to work.

Last week the Bills did decide to use Cody Ford extensively at right guard instead of rotating in Ike Boetter, as was the case in Week 1.

Regardless, O-line issues rarely come down to one player. Even the QB has to give a helping hand as well.

A daunting test does await the Bills, but there’s no reason to just write them off just yet.

Washington’s front-four haven’t flown out of the gate in 2021 either, despite how good they look on paper.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

