Rolling Stones Release Video From ‘Tattoo You’ With Vintage Footage

Although the Rolling Stones are still going strong, it’s never the wrong time for a well-planned cover album. That’s where Blackberry Smoke comes in. The Rolling Stones are about to set off on their 2021 U.S. tour starting on September 26 in St. Louis. Despite the massive loss of the band’s drummer, Charlie Watts, the plan is still to carry on and not to reschedule or cancel.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO