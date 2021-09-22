CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Release Video From ‘Tattoo You’ With Vintage Footage

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones’ 1981 album, Tattoo You, is receiving expanded deluxe editions for its 40th anniversary. The newly remastered set, out on October 22, 2021, via Polydor/Interscope/UMe, in a variety of formats, includes nine previously unreleased tracks from the era. A video for the first of these, the rocker “Living In the Heart of Love,” features some vintage footage of the Stones. It was released on Sept. 22; watch it below.

