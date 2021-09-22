Reedsburg mobile home fire displaces resident
REEDSBURG — Fire officials say an early morning fire at a mobile home displaced a Reedsburg resident. The Reedsburg Police Department received a call of a fire at a mobile home located at 325 South Grove Street in Reedsburg at approximately 5:09 a.m. Sept. 20, according to a Sept. 21 joint press release from the Reedsburg Fire and Police Department. The Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg EMS and Reedsburg Police Department responded to the scene.www.wiscnews.com
Comments / 0