CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

‘License to Thrill’: What Happens When Gearheads Race for a One-of-a-Kind Prize

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY1pP_0c4cMEvy00
'License to Thrill' competition challenges racers to go fast for the chance to go home with a new Lexus IS 500. Courtesy Image

This article was produced in partnership with Lexus

License to Thrill is not your standard high-octane car race starring the usual cast of cool kazillionaire F1 types. This is a real race, in a pure performance sport sedan, devised for the everyday driver—pushing the pedal, sweating behind the wheel, pining for the prize.

Waiting at the end of this finish line is something way more thrilling than “points” handed out over an interminable championship season. In this case, the victor wins something tangibly huge: early dibs on the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance.

Sound like a race you’d like to watch? You’re in luck. The folks at Lexus filmed the competition—documentary style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IsYv_0c4cMEvy00
Courtesy Image

License to Thrill follows 14 amateur racers as they vie for a shot at owning the brand’s first-ever IS 500, before anyone else. The Lexus 2022 IS 500 encapsulates high-end comfort and performance—the latter thanks to a naturally aspirated five-liter V8 cranking 472 horsepower and 392 pound feet of torque¹ that eschews contemporary sotto voce for sonorous resonance.

The performance car community has a nearly unquenchable thirst for raw power, unbridled speed, and brawny grip. It was for this audience that Lexus crammed its hulking V8 under the hood. For fellow addicts with a need for speed, it’s an epic boost.

The drivers of License to Thrill come from a variety of backgrounds. What binds them all together? True gearhead status, and a fierce love of motorsport and car culture. The film follows the competitors from pro training through three rounds—capturing their passion for performance, experience at the track, and every intention to snag the prize.

Before Lexus waved the green flag and let the 14 competitors drop the hammer, racers were given a bit of tutelage at a driving course led by professional driver Townsend Bell, as well as Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Teltiz from the Lexus Motor Sports team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUUx4_0c4cMEvy00
Courtesy Image

After instructions on racing lines, braking zones, and safety, the drivers then tested their mettle, each pushing hard to lay down the fastest lap.

Every driver’s story and journey is compelling, but in the end, only five drivers reach the winner’s circle and are afforded the opportunity to purchase a Lexus IS 500 before the rest of us. Spoiler alert: In a surprise twist, the brand hands over the keys to the driver with the fastest time of all—gratis. It’s the ultimate trophy.

From screeching start to razor-tight finish, the film is a thriller with all the drama of a great reality game show, but designed for car lovers of all stripes.

We won’t wreck the fun, but as the engines rev and the competition unfolds, we’ll tell you this much: License to Thrill is an aptly named, edge-of-your-seat ride.

Disclaimer

  1. Ratings achieved using the required premium unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 91 or higher. If premium fuel is not used, performance will decrease. Performance figures are for comparison only and were obtained with prototype vehicles by professional drivers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

What happened at the end of NASCAR XFinity at Bristol race?

The NASCAR XFinity Series regular season came to an end at Bristol, with the race and title being decided in overtime. But what happened between the two contenders, and what did they have to say about it afterwards?. AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric race for NASCAR XFinity title in Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

This Rare 1-of-12 Porsche 959 F-Series Prototype Just Popped Up for Sale

When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Camaro Driver Tries To Get Tesla To Race: Watch What Happens Next

A Twitter account called Hold My Beer shared a short but interesting video a few days ago. It shows a Camaro driver pulling up alongside a Tesla. It seems the driver of the Camaro is trying to get the Tesla driver to race him, albeit on a busy public road. Bad idea? Yes, for all the obvious reasons, and the video proves it without a doubt.
CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Townsend Bell
Person
Jack Hawksworth
Robb Report

This Street-Legal Porsche Prototype Started Life as a Le Mans-Grade Race Car. Now It Can Be Yours.

You could soon own a street-legal version of the car that helped Porsche own endurance racing during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. An ultra-rare 1991 Porsche Koenig Specials C62 was just listed for sale on Issimi. The outrageous-looking speed machine may not be in mint condition, but it’s hard to think of a better car in which to recreate the feeling of racing at Le Mans. Porsche racers took home the top prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year from 1981 and 1987. Much of this dominance can be traced to two cars, the 956 and its successor, the 962....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Gearhead#Performance Car#Lexus Motor Sports
CBS LA

Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Returned This Weekend After Pandemic Forced Cancellation Of Last Year’s Events

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returned this weekend for the first time since it was forced to cancel events during last year’s statewide pandemic lockdown. Fans haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of the race cars zipping around the streets of Long Beach since 2019 and those who turned up for this weekend’s schedule of events were ready. “Oh, yeah, love it,” said racing fan Tony Gillespie. “NASCAR, racing anything to smell that fume.” Tony Huerta, another fan, echoed the sentiment, adding that he’s been coming to the Grand Prix event for decades. “It’s great to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
Robb Report

First Look: MV Agusta Gives the 2022 F3 RR a Motorsport-Ready Makeover

We’re delighted that MV Agusta has just revealed details about its stunning new F3 RR. With the demise of the F4 a couple of years ago, the 800 cc F3 is MV Agusta’s highest capacity sports motorcycle, but it’s a machine that has never had a class to compete in. That’s about to change for 2022, as the World Supersport Championship is set to revamp its rules to allow 800 cc three-cylinder and 900 cc twin-cylinder machines in the series to compete against the aging 600 cc four-cylinder contingent. This news gave MV Agusta all the impetus it needed to give the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
SPY

Get a Grip With These Motorcycle Gloves & Forget Riding Barehanded

As far as motorcycle safety gear goes, most of the emphasis is understandably placed on the helmet. While a helmet may be the only required piece of safety equipment in many places, that doesn’t mean your riding gear should stop there. Take the hands, for example. Even if you’re not a particularly clumsy person, you’ve almost definitely fallen down at some point in your life. So you’re probably well aware of the impulse to use your hands to break your fall. It’s unpleasant falling on solid ground, and it’s unimaginably more so falling off a high-speed vehicle and skidding on...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

528
Followers
886
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy