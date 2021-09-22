Eagles Theatre to Present Comedian Ryan Niemiller

WABASH, Ind.—Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will welcome comedian Ryan Niemiller to the Eagles Theatre Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm. As seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Niemiller refers to himself as the “Cripple Threat of Comedy.” Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Niemiller shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped. With his quick wit, great timing, and a gimmick that only he can exploit, Ryan hopes to prove to the comedy world that he may be unarmed, but he is dangerous!