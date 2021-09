Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Three Rivers’ unemployment rate did not change from July to August as initial claims dropped more than 30%. “Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”

