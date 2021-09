Wow, what a series of beautiful days! I know we have had quite a bit of rain but, oddly, Whiting’s Pond is surprisingly low. It’s been another busy week of harvesting. I pulled up a bed of green beans and gleaned the remains of the summer planting. It was a satisfying taste. Most of the beans were “beany” but no matter. I like to cook them with a bit of pork for quite a while. They are very flavorful and remind me of my grandmother’s cooking.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO