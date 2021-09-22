SHS slow pitch on four-game winning streak

In weeks four and five the Lady Pirates went on a four game winning streak, defeating Stroud, Mannford, Inola and Berryhill, the latter of the three being district matchups, before being beaten by Perkins 1-0 in the Tulsa 7 Conference Tournament. After the loss to Perkins the Lady Pirates were down 5-2 against a rematch with Cushing when, in the top of the seventh inning they rallied and scored five runs to give themselves a two run lead. Senior Graycie Gramm got the rally started with an all-out hustle down the first base line to beat out an error by the second baseman. Senior Molly Gill then roped a hard single down the first base line into right field, which inspired five additional singles by Kinze Williams, Ava Yocham, McKenna Ingram, Jazmyn George and Albaney Pritchard, respectively. Lacey Moody then hit a sacrifice fly into right field to score pinch runner Hayden Haulcomb, adding the Pirates' seventh and final run. Pitcher Abby Morgan shut down the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the seventh to collect the win.

TULSA, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO