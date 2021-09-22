CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

SHS slow pitch on four-game winning streak

By Kevin Rounce
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunnyside Slow Pitch Softball team stretched their winning streak to four games with a doubleheader win over Pasco Monday. The Griz beat Grandview last Thursday 11-7 and 12-1 before taking Pasco 11-1 and 9-1 this week. Coach Alexandra Barraza says that players are getting more comfortable and that, “Communicating...

Sunnyside Cross Country in top 15 in Wenatchee

The Sunnyside Grizzly Cross-Country team was in Wenatchee over the weekend for an invitational. Coach Jeffrey White said that 14 of his 15-member squad ran their best times of the season noting, “To see everyone running as fast as they are right now we have a lot of reason to expect much faster times in late October.”
WENATCHEE, WA
