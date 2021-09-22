CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Black elite reigns in 'Our Kind of People'

Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

At some point, money transitions into power, acclaim and prestige. It’s no longer just cash; it’s a key. In “Our Kind of People,” money is the key to hiding secrets in plain sight. The Fox series, which premiered Tuesday and is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book of the...

www.normantranscript.com

Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Yaya DaCosta: 'Our Kind of People' makes a statement with hair

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Our Kind of People star Yaya DaCosta said the show, premiering Tuesday, makes a social statement with her character's profession. DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, an entrepreneur who moves to Martha's Vineyard to sell her hair products. The 38-year-old DaCosta said she used to get...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Our Kind Of People’ On Fox, A Soapy Drama About A High-Society Black Community On Martha’s Vineyard

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Delaying New Season Of 'The Wendy Williams Show'. Black wealth has been the topic of a number of shows, from Empire to lots of the shows that Tyler Perry has produced for OWN. But it’s rare to see a soapy series about “old money” Black society, filled with the same strata and unwritten rules as similar white societies do. Our Kind Of People is a new series that shows what happens when a woman with a past in such a community tries to make her way inside of it. Read on for more.
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Yaya DaCosta Leads in New Lee Daniels Series ‘Our Kind of People’

Yaya DaCosta, known for America’s Next Top Model, All My Children, Ugly Betty and Chicago Med, is embracing her larger role as the main character in Fox’s Our Kind of People. The new drama centers on the rich and powerful Black elite in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. DaCosta is...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Our Kind of People's Morris Chestnut Previews Dirty-ish Turn on Fox Sudser: 'I Want People to Grab Their Popcorn'

It’s usually easy to tell if Morris Chestnut is a good guy on the TV dramas he stars in. He has played a couple of FBI agents, a manny, and life-saving doctors on two separate Fox procedurals. But on the network’s new nighttime soap Our Kind of People, which premieres Tuesday at 9/8c, Chestnut’s Raymond Dupont is a smooth and successful businessman with secrets that could either expose him as the villain no one saw coming or a do-gooder trying to amend past misdeeds. Created by former mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist, the series is executive-produced by Empire‘s Lee Daniels and inspired by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tasha Smith Talks Directing Fox's Our Kind of People and Starz's BMF: 'These Stories Are Part of Our Testimony'

Tasha Smith has long been a storyteller. Instead of being in front of the camera, as she has been on everything from Empire to Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Smith has switched seats and is now a director. Her previous credits include P-Valley and 9-1-1, and this fall, she pulled double duty, directing the first two episodes of Fox’s Our Kind of People and doing the honors for three installments of Starz’s new gangster drama BMF. Smith is also an executive producer on the latter, which tracks the rise of Detroit kingpins the Flenory brothers. BMF premieres this Sunday at...
TV & VIDEOS
Buffalo News

Alan Pergament: Fox's 'Our Kind of People' is a stylish Black version of 'Dynasty'

Broadcast television has long been justly criticized for failing to adequately represent the Black community. It still is rare to find a successful drama on the four major broadcast networks primarily consisting of Black actors. One of the successful ones, Fox’s “Empire,” was canceled after six seasons. Generally, drama series...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsday

'Our Kind of People' review: A little bit of 'Empire,' a little bit of 'Dallas'

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) has arrived in Oak Bluffs — an exclusive century-old enclave of Black wealth and privilege on Martha's Vineyard — to start a hair care business. But first, she needs a story which she also happens to believe is true: That her own mother, now deceased, was a member of the upper crust here, which has earned her a pass go card into the Vineyard's high society circles. Those who control those circles, however, have other ideas. They're the power elite, including corporate titan Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton) and Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut), and they don't like interlopers. Fortunately, Angela has an important ally and resource — her shrewd aunt ("All My Children's Debbi Morgan).
BEAUTY & FASHION
foxrichmond.com

Hair Styles In The Spotlight on FOX's Our Kind Of People

Check out this behind the scenes feature on how the hairstyles featured on the new FOX Drama, Our Kind Of People, may just steal the show. There's a lot that goes into producing a hit from scripts to wardrobe but the creators of Our Kind Of People didn't overlook the importance of hair and the authenticity of the styles used to help convey the plot in Our Kind Of People. Don't miss the premiere of Our Kind Of People on FOX Richmond, Tuesday, September 21st at 9p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Watch Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Our Kind of People S1E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1, the world of Oak...
TV SERIES
foxla.com

‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

LOS ANGELES - Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People." From executive producers Karin Gist ("Grey’s Anatomy") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") is a new series that takes place in the elite community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Yaya DaCosta On Embracing Her "Crown" As The Star Of Fox's 'Our Kind Of People'

FOX's new series is a look at the Black elite. Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. The story follows single mother Angela Vaughn, played by Yaya DaCosta, who travels back to Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard for a summer with her teenage daughter to follow in her late mother's entrepreneurial footsteps and make an impact with her natural hair care line.
TV & VIDEOS
Shine My Crown

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘Our Kind of People’ Starring Yaya DeCosta

The trailer for “Our Kind of People,” starring Yaya DaCosta, has been unleashed. According to Deadline, “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”
MOVIES
fox26houston.com

Bayou City Buzz: Our Kind of People screener

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez takes us to the screening of the new series "Our Kind of People" for college students, which will air Tuesday night. We hear their thoughts on the show!
TV & VIDEOS
yr.media

‘Our Kind of People’ Served ‘Identity and Freedom’ on Platinum Platter

FOX’s new nighttime drama with an all-Black cast showcased the African American elite, generational wealth, natural hair versatility and newcomer Alana Kay Bright in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. “Our Kind of People” debuted Tuesday and didn’t disappoint with its unapologetically Black everything throughout the episode. Viewers went inside the...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Our Kind of People episode 2 spoilers: ‘My Mother, Myself’

Following today’s premiere, do you want to get a sense of what’s next on Our Kind of People episode 2? There is a lot that lies ahead! Because of this show’s story, and the history of Lee Daniels as an executive producer, you likely know already that we don’t have all the answers yet. As a matter of fact, we’re at a point where things are still kicking off! We’re at a point where we’re still getting to know these people and because of that, there’s potential for a few new twists and turns around every corner.
TV SERIES

