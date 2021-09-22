CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

No Drip Siphon Fed Spray Nozzle Coats, Cools, Cleans

By Scott Francis
pfonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExair Corp. (Cincinnati, Ohio) has announced a new 1/2 NPT siphon fed air atomizing spray nozzle that atomizes a variety of fluids in a round spray pattern where no liquid pressure is available and heavy application of liquid is needed. This corrosion resistant type 303SS nozzle draws liquid into the airstream and mixes it internally while providing up to 24″ of suction height. Liquid can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of the application using the adjustment valve. The patented No Drip design ensures the conservation of precious liquids and protects surface finishes from drips. The 1/2 NPT spray nozzle provides high liquid flow up to 68 GPH in a 6″ diameter round pattern.

www.pfonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pfonline.com

Powder Coated Tugger Carts

Snapshots of the surface finishing industry. BCM Media Blasting & Powder Coating, located in Jeddo, Michigan, got its start as a media blasting job shop specializing in surface preparation of aluminum components for the automotive industry. Nearly 20 years later, the shop has expanded to include powder coating services for a range of applications including automotive, defense, aerospace and automation, among others. These steel tugger carts powder coated by the company are ready to ship. The carts are used for the storage and transport of automotive components in the assembly lines in the automotive plants. Tiger Drylac Powder was used in the coating of the part.
JEDDO, MI
TrendHunter.com

Self-Tanning Spray Kits

Customers who poured the contents of Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Water Refill Pouch into a continuous misting bottle to create a DIY spray-tan mister inspired the creation of the brand's newest self-tanning spray product. Inspired by a DIY hack from customers, the Pro-Glow Spray Tan Kit is complete with a refill pouch and a mister bottle so that creating a flawless, streak-free finish is as easy as can be at home.
SKIN CARE
The Day

Motormouth: Keep your cool over water dripping from car

Q: I have a 2014 Kia Soul with just over 37,000 miles on it. Yesterday I was backing into my drive and noticed water drops on the concrete. I looked under the car, and they were dripping from somewhere close to the back of the engine. I do not think it was brake fluid, not oil, but suspect it could be just condensation from the A/C since it’s very hot here in Las Vegas right now. The engine temperature gauge shows normal, the A/C blows cold, and the radiator and coolant reservoir are both full. Any suggestions?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NottinghamMD.com

SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces

BALTIMORE, MD—SunTree Snack Foods LLC is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brand names that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces. The following items are being recalled: Product labels can be viewed online here (PDF). No injuries have been reported to date. Although the investigation is … Continue reading "SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces" The post SunTree Snack Foods recalls some cashews, trail mix sold in Maryland due to potential presence of glass pieces appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spray Nozzle#Drip#Design#Siphon#Exair Corp#Npt#Airstream
CBS New York

Nestlé Recalls DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas That Were Mislabeled, May Contain Allergen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nestlé issued a recall for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that was mislabeled and may contain soy. The recall applies to the company’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture) According to the release, the pepperoni carton may actually contain “three meat pizza,” which has textured soy protein. Soy is a known allergen and is not listed on the label. The affected products have a lot code 1181510721 and “best buy” date of MAR2022. There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Click here for more details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FOOD SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

H&M Goes Deep in Recycled Denim

“Remember, waste isn’t waste until you actually waste it.” That’s the message behind the H&M Recycled Denim collection, its most recycled-intensive collection to date. Available now, the 10-piece women’s offering spans Gen Z favorites like baggy jeans, loose straight jeans, a Trucker jacket, an oversized overshirt, a bucket hat and tote bag—all made from 100 percent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. The collection is also partly made with recycled metal zippers and trims. For the tops and bottoms, H&M incorporated pre-consumer recycled cotton from industrial waste cuttings and post-consumer recycled cotton from collected garments, some with recycled polyester. The accessories are made...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Robb Report

Omega’s New Speedmaster Chronoscope Measures Your Speed, Heart Rate and Distance From Danger

If you’re heading out into bad weather and you want to know how fast you’re going, when the storm will hit and how fast your heart is beating, then the Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope is the watch for you. This triple scale chronograph is a telemeter, a tachymeter and pulsometer in one, with a spiral inner dial track that extends the ability to measure things. It is overlapped by a conventional chronograph hours counter in a subdial at 3 o’clock and small seconds at 9 o’clock. The multi-function colimaçon (snail-shaped) track on the dial is typical of Omega chronographs from the 1940s. A...
ELECTRONICS
TheAtlantaVoice

The 2021 Lexus RX 350: A Popular Luxury Sport-Utility

  DETROIT – When you make one of the most popular luxury sport-utilities on the planet, why change it before it is time? Thus, the product planners at Lexus did not do that much to alter the 2021 Lexus RX 350, or the 2022 version. Engineers added a blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and they added power-folding auto-dimming side […]
BUYING CARS
TechRadar

Energy bills soar: top tips for keeping your costs down

The cost of energy is set to soar this winter, with bills potentially rising by hundreds of pounds. This year, wholesale gas prices have risen by 250%. In the last month alone, they’ve risen by 70%. This sudden surge has been caused by a number of factors, including increased global demand, lower supplies of gas from Russia and a fire in Kent that affected the electricity we import from France.
TRAFFIC
CBS San Francisco

CVS Stores Roll Out Pfizer Booster Shots Across Bay Area

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is now more accessible in the Bay Area, as hundreds of CVS Health stores across California now offer the shot to eligible populations. CVS is following these guidelines set by ACIP and CDC: • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People 18...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy