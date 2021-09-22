No Drip Siphon Fed Spray Nozzle Coats, Cools, Cleans
Exair Corp. (Cincinnati, Ohio) has announced a new 1/2 NPT siphon fed air atomizing spray nozzle that atomizes a variety of fluids in a round spray pattern where no liquid pressure is available and heavy application of liquid is needed. This corrosion resistant type 303SS nozzle draws liquid into the airstream and mixes it internally while providing up to 24″ of suction height. Liquid can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of the application using the adjustment valve. The patented No Drip design ensures the conservation of precious liquids and protects surface finishes from drips. The 1/2 NPT spray nozzle provides high liquid flow up to 68 GPH in a 6″ diameter round pattern.www.pfonline.com
