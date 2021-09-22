CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvira reveals she's been in a 19-year relationship with a woman

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Elvira, the famed "Mistress of the Dark," has shared she identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The actress, who was born Cassandra Peterson, shared her love story in her new autobiography, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira." Peterson writes that she was a new mom decades ago trying to...

Fans of Elvira and Cassandra Peterson are praising her when she came out.

