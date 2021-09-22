Kenmore man admits to looting Buffalo liquor store during protest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Hill of Kenmore pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in front of an Erie County Court judge Tuesday. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Hill and others burglarized a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street during last year’s protest on May 30 at 10:34 p.m. The store’s window had been broken, but it’s not clear who did that.www.wivb.com
