CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Kenmore man admits to looting Buffalo liquor store during protest

By Troy Licastro
WIVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Hill of Kenmore pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in front of an Erie County Court judge Tuesday. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Hill and others burglarized a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street during last year’s protest on May 30 at 10:34 p.m. The store’s window had been broken, but it’s not clear who did that.

www.wivb.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenmore, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, NY
Kenmore, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Kenmore, NY
Government
City
Kenmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Hurricane Sam "has peaked in intensity," no landfall expected

Miami — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had "peaked in intensity." Sam was centered well offshore from land, located about 850 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 7 mph.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Legal Aid#Protest Riot#Erie#Da#Erie County Court#Probation Department
CNN

8 arrested on misdemeanor charges connected to the death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student

(CNN) — Police have arrested eight people on misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student earlier this year. Three other people are expected to turn themselves in on charges related to the death of Adam Oakes, according to a news release from the Richmond Police Department. The 19-year-old was found dead at an off-campus residence February 27 after going to a party to begin his initiation into the Delta Chi fraternity, his parents said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy