ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

The Brooks-TLC Hospital System says it is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best with regard to New York State's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, which is slated to take effect on Monday. Brooks-TLC officials are anticipating a 9% hospital-wide staff loss, with 51 out of its 573 workforce members opting to remain unvaccinated. Brooks-TLC President and CEO Mary LaRowe says, "We are getting there. But the nine percent not vaccinated is still nine percent of our workforce. And, while that number is on par with what other Western New York hospitals face, in a rural healthcare system the size of ours, the loss challenges our operations." Brooks-TLC Chief Operations Officer Ken Morris says the hospital system was already facing a staffing shortage in support departments and its Obstetrics Clinical Unit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO