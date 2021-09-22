CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

By Sandra Tan
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County Medical Center, which houses the top-level trauma center in Western New York, expects to lose about 400 hospital workers next week due to the new state vaccination mandate at a time when it's seeing record numbers of patient admissions. And that will mean longer emergency room wait times...

buffalonews.com

northwestgeorgianews.com

Hospitals: vaccination mandate may stop nurse job-jumping

Georgia hospital officials are scrambling to gauge the impact of President Biden’s order for health care workers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The mandate would apply to health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients – virtually all hospitals – as well as dialysis centers, surgery centers and home care operations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Herald

Olean General Hospital: 11 staff quit over state COVID vaccine mandate

OLEAN — Eleven workers at Olean General Hospital have resigned due to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, officials reported Monday. The hospital, which employs 840 workers, according to parent group Upper Allegheny Health System officials, is encouraging staff to get vaccinated but caution state and federal officials against mandating vaccines without a testing opt-out system that would keep hundreds of workers on the payroll amid a new wave of the disease.
OLEAN, NY
Buffalo Business First

ECMC to pause inpatient elective surgery, ICU transfers to combat staff shortages

Erie County Medical Center Corp. has begun limiting ICU transfers and will pause all inpatient elective surgery as of Monday to address workforce shortages. With a vaccine mandate approaching Sept. 27, the Buffalo trauma hospital is already facing significant shortages of workers in clinical positions such as nursing and certified nursing assistants, as well in departments like dietary.
BUFFALO, NY
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Costello: Vaccine mandate for health workers vital for patients

Joanne F. Costello is a professor of nursing at Rhode Island College. Nurses Maureen Bouris, Erin Abrahamsen and Denise Brennan contributed to this commentary. We wanted to respond to a letter to the editor ("Vaccine mandate a violation of our rights," Sept. 13). First, we want to express our gratitude for those who work in the health-care field, which can be extremely stressful under the best of circumstances but has been especially demanding — both physically and emotionally — as well as dangerous during the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospitals, officials prepare for potential staff shortages ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

Ahead of the effective date for New York state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, state officials and hospitals are bracing for possible shortages of healthcare workers because of the requirement, The Washington Post reported Sept. 24. The mandate requires healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine dose...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vaccine mandate could compound staff shortage at local hospitals

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is seeing the impacts of a nation-wide nursing shortage at local hospitals. With a vaccine mandate starting on Monday for workers, Columbia Memorial Hospital may be at its tipping point. “They’re dealing with a seven-to-one ratio, which I feel is extremely dangerous. You...
HUDSON, NY
Times-Herald

Olean General, Jones Memorial note jumps in staff COVID vaccines ahead of mandate; service interruptions may occur

OLEAN — Area hospitals announced a large uptick in staff COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of a Monday deadline that all staff begin vaccinations or start looking for new jobs. Olean General Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville reported percentages of staff with vaccines jumped double digits in each facility ahead of a state mandate going into effect Monday.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brooks-TLC Anticipating 9% Staff Loss Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The Brooks-TLC Hospital System says it is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best with regard to New York State's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, which is slated to take effect on Monday. Brooks-TLC officials are anticipating a 9% hospital-wide staff loss, with 51 out of its 573 workforce members opting to remain unvaccinated. Brooks-TLC President and CEO Mary LaRowe says, "We are getting there. But the nine percent not vaccinated is still nine percent of our workforce. And, while that number is on par with what other Western New York hospitals face, in a rural healthcare system the size of ours, the loss challenges our operations." Brooks-TLC Chief Operations Officer Ken Morris says the hospital system was already facing a staffing shortage in support departments and its Obstetrics Clinical Unit.
PUBLIC HEALTH

