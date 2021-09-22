CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn, WI

Elkhorn All Sports Booster Club to add eight to its Hall of Fame

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

The Elkhorn All Sports Booster Club will induct eight into its Hall of Fame Class for 2020 and 2021 during a ceremony set for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the high school.

The event will include a tour of the school at 1 p.m., a 2 p.m. social with hors d’oeuvres and a 3 p.m. program. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance the school office, Frank’s Piggly Wiggly or online at elkhornboosters.com.

The group of inductees will include:

• Steve Althaus (class of 1985) was a three-sport athlete who was dominant on every team in which he competed. He is recalled as one of Elkhorn’s all-time great football players, quarterbacking the Elks to a 10-1 record and the semifinals of the WIAA state playoffs in 1984. Althaus was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and played in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. He also was a three-year starter and two-time MVP of the basketball team and a two-time all-conference pick as a baseball shortstop and pitcher who hit .457 as a senior. He attended UW-La Crosse and led the Eagles to their first national championship in 1985.

• Tim Badertscher (class of 1985) earned 11 varsity letters at Elkhorn, starring as a middle distance runner who made three consecutive visits to the WIAA state meet. He won the 1994 WIAA state championship in the 800-meter run. After two years of soccer, Badertscher switched for football and started at wide receiver and safety for the Elks’ SLC championship team of 1994. He also earned two all-SLC honors in basketball as a point guard for the Elks.

• George “Toby” Clauer (class of 1951) excelled in football, basketball and tennis for the Elks, leading the basketball team in scoring and earning MVP honors as a junior and senior. After a year at UW-Madison, he served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956 and worked for 53 years for Getzen Musical Instrument Company. Clauer passed away in 2010.

• Megan Handel Paddock (class of 2001) earned 10 letters in basketball, soccer and volleyball and was named all-Southern Lakes Conference at least once in all three sports. She was a four-year basketball starter and two-time team Most Valuable Player who was selected for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

• Scott McClernon (class of 1983) earned four Southern Lakes Conference wrestling championships at Elkhorn and won WIAA Class B individual championships at 112 pounds in 1982 and 119 pounds in 1983. He built a career record of 98-8. McClernon also played golf all four years and won conference medalist honors as a senior.

• Gerard “Ned” Nettesheim (class of 1954), a football and basketball athlete, science teacher and coach in Elkhorn for more than 60 years. Nettesheim was an assistant under coach Fred Suchy for Elkhorn’s WIAA state championship basketball teams in 1978 and 1979 and the Elks’ runner-up team in 1980.

• Jessica Reeves Butler (class of 1996), who earned nine letters in volleyball, basketball and track and took third in the WIAA state meet in the discus. She also was class valedictorian, a National Merit Scholar, president of the school’s National Honor Society.

• Steve Simonson joined the Elkhorn teaching staff in 1982 after competing in football and track at Orfordville Parkview and competing in football and track at Luther College and UW-Platteville. He was the offensive coordinator of the Elkhorn football team from 1994 to 2008, leading nine of the top 10 scoring offenses in school history. He also coached track for 20 years, including 18 as head coach, mentoring five individual WIAA state champions, seven team conference champions and two WIAA sectional champions.

